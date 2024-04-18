CL final: Germany, England and others to miss players in Euro preps

German National coach Julian Nagelsmann smiles during a dinner as part of the European Championship workshop for national coaches in the Standehaus. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Germany's Julian Nagelsmann and other coaches will not have full squads at their disposal when their final Euro 2024 preparations start in late May, with several players guaranteed to be missing because of Champions League duty.

The Champions League final at Wembley is scheduled for June 1, and with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid advancing into a semi-final match-up it means that Nagelsmann will not have everyone available.

Real's current German internationals are defender Antonio Rüdiger and midfielder Toni Kroos. Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, full back Joshua Kimmich, midfielders Jamal Musiala and Aleksandar Pavolovic, forward Thomas Müller and winger Leroy Sane are expected to be called up.

Nagelsmann could also be without striker Niclas Füllkrug in the first week if Borussia Dortmund win the other semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

England manager Gareth Southgate will face late arrivals of either his captain Harry Kane of Bayern or his Real Madrid ace Jude Bellingham, while France coach Didier Deschamps will be without superstar Kylian Mbappe in the beginning if PSG reach the final.

Nagelsmann is gathering his previsional squad on May 26 for a camp in the eastern German state of Thuringia before they move to the Euro base camp on June 1, the day of the Champions League final.

Those playing in the Wembley final will also likely not feature in a June 3 tune-up match against Ukraine. Another test against Greece is planned for four days later before Germany open their month-long home tournament on June 14 against Scotland.

"Of course it would be good if all were present," Nagelsmann said last month, while adding that he is happy for the players if they reach the Champions League final.