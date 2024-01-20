CJ Gunn ejected for elbowing Wisconsin player, Don Fischer says 'I'm embarrassed' for IU.

The Indiana basketball team lost 91-79 to Wisconsin at the Kohl Center in Madison, and players were getting frustrated.

With 12:42 left to go in the second half and the Hoosiers down 61-44, IU's CJ Gunn was ejected for elbowing Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit in the face with his right elbow. During the broadcast, announcer Robbie Hummel commented on the flagrant foul by Gunn.

"I'm not sure why he would do that," Hummel said.

Indiana’s CJ Gunn has been ejected 😳pic.twitter.com/saoBB7Q5xF — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 20, 2024

Mike Woodson felt Gunn’s elbow didn’t warrant being kicked out of the game. #iubb — Zion Brown (@z10nbr0wn) January 20, 2024

"After looking at it, the kid (Klesmit) put his head on his chest," Mike Woodson said after the game. "He threw a semi-elbow, I don't think it was something hard that warranted being kicked out of the game."

Don Fischer, the voice of the Hoosiers, was not happy with IU's play during the game.

"I'm going to say something I've never said on the air in 51 years," Fischer said. "I'm embarrassed for this team."

I agree with Don Fischer! "I am going to say something I've never said on the air in 51 years. I'm embarrassed for this team." Same here, never thought I would see an IU team sink this low. No composure and not even remotely competitive. Truly embarrassing. #iubb #Woodson — Joe Veal (@JovialHoosier) January 20, 2024

Here is more reaction on Indiana's play against Wisconsin:

Jan. 10: Brian Evans, "I'm afraid it's going to get worse.' (via @JMV1070)

Jan. 16: Jordan Cornette, "They should be ashamed."

Jan. 19, Don Fischer, "I'm embarrassed for this team."



The wheels are falling off #iubb. — Matt Glenesk (@MattGlenesk) January 20, 2024

When Don Fischer says he is embarrassed of this program, you have hit rock bottom. #iubb — Jennifer ☮️💟 (@jennifer40iu) January 20, 2024

Klesmit rubbed his face on CJ Gunn's shoulder, and Gunn proceeded to elbow him. This team has lost control. My goodness. #iubb — Zion Brown (@z10nbr0wn) January 20, 2024

Indiana basketball doesn’t deserve its fan base.



Top 10 NIL budget in the sport due to its FANS.



Year 3, embarrassing.#iubb — James Sestina (@JamesSestina) January 20, 2024

Flagrant fouls have become a big problem for IU. CJ Gunn just got ejected. — Pete DiPrimio (@pdiprimio) January 20, 2024

That is as strong a statement about Indiana men's basketball right now as you'll find. #iubb https://t.co/d55kNK95H5 — Seth Tow (@SethTow) January 20, 2024

Indiana’s basketball team is an embarrassment. No heart, no discipline, no maturity.

An embarrassment. — Jake Query (@jakequery) January 20, 2024

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball: Don Fischer says he is 'embarrassed' by IU's play