CJ Gunn ejected for elbowing Wisconsin player, Don Fischer says 'I'm embarrassed' for IU.

Evan Frank, Indianapolis Star
The Indiana basketball team lost 91-79 to Wisconsin at the Kohl Center in Madison, and players were getting frustrated.

With 12:42 left to go in the second half and the Hoosiers down 61-44, IU's CJ Gunn was ejected for elbowing Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit in the face with his right elbow. During the broadcast, announcer Robbie Hummel commented on the flagrant foul by Gunn.

"I'm not sure why he would do that," Hummel said.

"After looking at it, the kid (Klesmit) put his head on his chest," Mike Woodson said after the game. "He threw a semi-elbow, I don't think it was something hard that warranted being kicked out of the game."

Don Fischer, the voice of the Hoosiers, was not happy with IU's play during the game.

"I'm going to say something I've never said on the air in 51 years," Fischer said. "I'm embarrassed for this team."

Here is more reaction on Indiana's play against Wisconsin:

