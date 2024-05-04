CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 tee times: Third round at TPC Craig Ranch
Jake Knapp leads by one shot entering the weekend at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
Here's a look at third-round tee times and pairings at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas (click here for how to watch):
TIME
TEE
PLAYERS
8:20 AM
1
Chris Gotterup
Ryan McCormick
8:30 AM
1
Mark Hubbard
Ben Martin
8:40 AM
1
Tom Kim
Jason Day
8:50 AM
1
Luke List
Henrik Norlander
9:00 AM
1
Sam Stevens
Joel Dahmen
9:10 AM
1
Dylan Wu
Sung Kang
9:20 AM
1
Kris Kim (a)
Carson Young
9:30 AM
1
Aaron Baddeley
Ryo Hisatsune
9:40 AM
1
S.Y. Noh
Nico Echavarria
9:55 AM
1
Tom Hoge
Mackenzie Hughes
10:05 AM
1
Scott Piercy
Patton Kizzire
10:15 AM
1
Justin Lower
Kevin Chappell
10:25 AM
1
Tyson Alexander
Tom Whitney
10:35 AM
1
Kevin Tway
Andrew Novak
10:45 AM
1
Hayden Buckley
Brandt Snedeker
10:55 AM
1
Maverick McNealy
Beau Hossler
11:05 AM
1
David Skinns
Daniel Berger
11:20 AM
1
Rafael Campos
Kevin Dougherty
11:30 AM
1
Austin Cook
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
11:40 AM
1
Adam Scott
Min Woo Lee
11:50 AM
1
Alex Smalley
Stephan Jaeger
12:00 PM
1
Ben Griffin
Max McGreevy
12:10 PM
1
Harrison Endycott
Jorge Campillo
12:20 PM
1
Martin Laird
Vince Whaley
12:30 PM
1
Si Woo Kim
K.H. Lee
12:45 PM
1
Byeong Hun An
Zach Johnson
12:55 PM
1
Adam Schenk
Nick Dunlap
1:05 PM
1
Taiga Semikawa
Alex Noren
1:15 PM
1
Aaron Rai
S.H. Kim
1:25 PM
1
Keith Mitchell
Ben Kohles
1:35 PM
1
Davis Riley
Taylor Pendrith
1:45 PM
1
Matt Wallace
Kelly Kraft
1:55 PM
1
Jake Knapp
Troy Merritt