Advertisement

CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 tee times: Third round at TPC Craig Ranch

Golf Channel
·2 min read
CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 tee times: Third round at TPC Craig Ranch

Jake Knapp leads by one shot entering the weekend at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Here's a look at third-round tee times and pairings at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas (click here for how to watch):

TIME

TEE

PLAYERS

8:20 AM
EDT

1

Chris Gotterup

Ryan McCormick

8:30 AM
EDT

1

Mark Hubbard

Ben Martin

8:40 AM
EDT

1

Tom Kim

Jason Day

8:50 AM
EDT

1

Luke List

Henrik Norlander

9:00 AM
EDT

1

Sam Stevens

Joel Dahmen

9:10 AM
EDT

1

Dylan Wu

Sung Kang

9:20 AM
EDT

1

Kris Kim (a)

Carson Young

9:30 AM
EDT

1

Aaron Baddeley

Ryo Hisatsune

9:40 AM
EDT

1

S.Y. Noh

Nico Echavarria

9:55 AM
EDT

1

Tom Hoge

Mackenzie Hughes

10:05 AM
EDT

1

Scott Piercy

Patton Kizzire

10:15 AM
EDT

1

Justin Lower

Kevin Chappell

10:25 AM
EDT

1

Tyson Alexander

Tom Whitney

10:35 AM
EDT

1

Kevin Tway

Andrew Novak

10:45 AM
EDT

1

Hayden Buckley

Brandt Snedeker

10:55 AM
EDT

1

Maverick McNealy

Beau Hossler

11:05 AM
EDT

1

David Skinns

Daniel Berger

11:20 AM
EDT

1

Rafael Campos

Kevin Dougherty

11:30 AM
EDT

1

Austin Cook

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

11:40 AM
EDT

1

Adam Scott

Min Woo Lee

11:50 AM
EDT

1

Alex Smalley

Stephan Jaeger

12:00 PM
EDT

1

Ben Griffin

Max McGreevy

12:10 PM
EDT

1

Harrison Endycott

Jorge Campillo

12:20 PM
EDT

1

Martin Laird

Vince Whaley

12:30 PM
EDT

1

Si Woo Kim

K.H. Lee

12:45 PM
EDT

1

Byeong Hun An

Zach Johnson

12:55 PM
EDT

1

Adam Schenk

Nick Dunlap

1:05 PM
EDT

1

Taiga Semikawa

Alex Noren

1:15 PM
EDT

1

Aaron Rai

S.H. Kim

1:25 PM
EDT

1

Keith Mitchell

Ben Kohles

1:35 PM
EDT

1

Davis Riley

Taylor Pendrith

1:45 PM
EDT

1

Matt Wallace

Kelly Kraft

1:55 PM
EDT

1

Jake Knapp

Troy Merritt