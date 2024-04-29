'City have to set their mindset to win every game'

[Getty Images]

On the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's We're Not Really Here podcast, Mike Minay, Michael Brown and Amos Murphy look back at key wins over Brighton and Nottingham Forest and hear from defender Josko Gvardiol.

On the title run-in, former City midfielder Brown said: "We might have to win every single game. I wasn't sure they could win every single one - whether there was a draw in there or something different - but now Arsenal are making sure they have to do that.

"They have to be at their best every game, every week, every minute, every training session. That will be a big week out of the way which was a slight concern for me with Brighton and Forest.

"Now, some time to rest and recover with a big game coming up at the weekend. I think the team has needed that.

"Arsenal have got their confidence back. They played one bad half against Aston Villa which let City back in but now they've recovered well, got this week out of the way, and go to Manchester United.

"What worries me for City is away to Fulham - really excellent at home, looking to finish strongly - and then the Spurs game, they will still want a reaction, still be fighting for Champions League.

"City will have to set it in their mindset that they have to win every game. They've done it before and they're gonna have to do it again. That's the mindset, they will have to take that challenge on."

