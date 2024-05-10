Cites, Hammond advance in NCAA softball conference tourneys

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Some local softball talent helped their respective college teams advance in conference tournament action.

Horseheads’ Tess Cites, a senior on Villanova softball, scored a run in the Wildcats’ wild comeback win over St. John’s in The Big East Tournament opening round Thursday. Villanova won 5-4 after trailing 4-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Wildcats scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth and then one in the eighth inning to take the game and survive.

Cites won The Big East Player of The Year last year and is looking to help Villanova advance in the tournament. Tess did not record a hit Thursday afternoon. Next up for Villanova (29-22) is UConn (31-22) Friday at Noon in Providence.

Waverly alum and SUNY Albany grad student pitcher Wendi Hammond earned the win in the Great Daynes’ 10-1 win over UMass-Lowell. Hammond pitched three innings and gave up just one hit while striking out four batters.

Albany (31-12) will next play Binghamton (33-16) Friday at Noon in the winner’s bracket of the America East Tournament. Hammond was named the conference pitcher of the year this year in the America East after throwing two no-hitters this year and racking up a (22-8) overall record with 121 strikeouts and a 1.95 ERA.

Elmira’s Sarah Coon drove in the only run in Virginia’s 8-1 loss to Clemson in the ACC Quarterfinals. Coon, a junior utility player, is batting .218 with five home runs and 24 RBI for the Cavaliers. Virginia (32-18) will next hope for an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament.

(PHOTO: Villanova Athletics)

