Cincinnati Reds trade pitcher Tyler Mahle to Minnesota Twins for three prospects

With two of the best pitchers available on the trade market, the Cincinnati Reds opted to boost their farm system. The Reds traded right-handed starting pitcher Tyler Mahle to the Minnesota Twins for a group of three prospects Tuesday afternoon.

The prospects include infielder Spencer Steer, left-hander Steven Hajjar and third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand. Steer is the headliner, rated No. 4 in the Twins' organization by Baseball America. Hajjar is rated No. 11 and Encarnacion-Strand is ranked No. 14.

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle (30) pitches in the second inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Mahle had a 5-7 record and a 4.40 ERA in 19 starts with the Reds this season, striking out 114 and walking 39 in 104 1/3 innings. He made two starts ahead of the trade deadline after a stint on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain.

Brandon Drury trade: Reds trade infielder to Padres for prospect Victor Acosta

Tommy Pham trade: Here's what Reds GM Nick Krall said about the trade that sent OF to the Red Sox

He rebounded from a couple of rough starts in April and posted a 2.83 ERA over his last nine starts with 64 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings.

The trade comes five days after the Reds sent Luis Castillo to the Seattle Mariners, which landed them four prospects, including the top two prospects in the Mariners’ farm system from Baseball America’s rankings.

Steer had a .269 batting average and a .361 on-base percentage in 83 games between Double-A and Triple-A this year with 23 doubles, 20 homers and 62 RBI. The 24-year-old has experience at shortstop, third base and second base, and he’s known for his contact-oriented approach with 42 walks to 66 strikeouts.

Hajjar, a 21-year-old listed at 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, had a 2.47 ERA in 12 starts at Single-A with 71 strikeouts and 22 walks in 43 2/3 innings. Opposing hitters have a .168 batting average against him.

Encarnacion-Strand, 22, was batting .302 with 25 doubles, 25 homers and 85 RBI in 87 games between High-A and Double-A. He's a 6-foot, 224-pound right-handed hitter with a .374 on-base percentage.

Story continues

It’s the second time the Reds have traded a starting pitcher to the Twins this season. They swapped Sonny Gray for pitching prospect Chase Petty in March, the club’s first trade following the lockout. Petty, 19, was promoted to High-A Dayton last week and is the youngest pitcher in the Midwest League.

As a result from the Gray and Mahle trades, the Reds picked up the Twins' first-round pick (Petty), second-round pick (Hajjar) and fourth-round pick (Encarnacion-Strand) from the 2021 MLB Draft.

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle (30) celebrates after an out at the plate to end the top of the third inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Saturday, June 4, 2022.

The 27-year-old Mahle, who won’t become a free agent until after the 2023 season, was viewed as arguably the best available pitcher on the trade market after Castillo and Oakland A’s starter Frankie Montas were dealt. Montas was traded to the New York Yankees, a team that viewed Mahle as a backup option if they didn’t complete that deal.

When Mahle was asked whether the Reds ever approached him about a contract extension, he told The Enquirer, “Not really, no. But I think that’s between me and them.”

Mahle was a draft-and-develop success story for the Reds. A seventh-round pick in the 2013 MLB Draft out of Westminister High School in Southern California, Mahle developed into this year’s Opening Day starter.

In six seasons with the Reds, Mahle had a 31-38 record and a 4.35 ERA in 113 starts.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Reds trade Tyler Mahle to Minnesota Twins ahead of trade deadline