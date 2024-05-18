Cincinnati Reds reliever Justin Wilson to 15-day injured list with shoulder tightness

Justin Wilson has a 5.91 ERA in 16 appearances, but it stands at 2.61 other than a four-run outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks on the last homestand.

LOS ANGELES – Cincinnati Reds reliever Justin Wilson landed on the 15-day injured list Friday for shoulder tightness, the day after striking out James Outman in a one-batter appearance at Dodger Stadium.

The left-hander’s departure from the game after the inning-ending out Thursday did not seem out of place on a day the Reds scheduled a bullpen game to cover the nine innings on Nick Lodolo’s originally scheduled day to start.

Lodolo (groin) went on the IL Wednesday.

Carson Spiers, who pitched for the Reds this April, was called up to replace Justin Wilson prior to Game 2 of the Reds-Los Angeles Dodgers series Friday night.

Manager David Bell said Wilson experienced soreness after the second-inning appearance and on Friday had an MRI.

The timeline for a return is unclear.

Wilson has a 5.91 ERA in 16 appearances this season, much of the high number a result of one four-run outing against Arizona during the recent homestand (2.61 in the 15 other outings).

Right-hander Carson Spiers, who was up briefly with the big-league club in April and made a four-inning relief appearance, was recalled from Triple-A Louisville to join the rotation.

