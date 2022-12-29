Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills prediction on Monday Night Football

Bengals-Bills has a Game of the Year vibe, a matchup made for the bright lights of Monday Night Football. Here is my weekly Bengals prediction:

NFL prediction: Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) vs. Buffalo Bills (12-3), Monday, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Defending AFC champion Bengals vs. the team seemingly everyone predicted would win the AFC last season. Hottest teams in the AFC vying for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. The Bengals are riding a seven-game winning streak. The Bills have won six straight games. Generational quarterback Joe Burrow of the Bengals vs. generational quarterback Josh Allen. Cincinnati hasn’t lost at home in more than three months. Buffalo has lost two road games by a combined five points. Statistically, the Bills are slightly better on offense and defense. Oddsmakers essentially have it as a tossup. It could go to overtime. It could be decided on a last-second field goal. Paycor Stadium will be rockin' for what might be the biggest regular-season game in the venue’s 22-year history. Home-field advantage should be the difference.

Prediction: Bengals win, 31-28

Last week: Cincinnati defeated New England, 22-18. I predicted the Bengals would win, 20-17.

My season record: 12-3

Contact columnist Jason Williams by email at jwilliams@enquirer.com and on Twitter @jwilliamscincy.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to throw in the second quarter during a Week 14 NFL game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-The Cincinnati Enquirer-USA TODAY Sports

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills prediction