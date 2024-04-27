Cincinnati Bengals select TE Erick All with the 115th overall pick

The Cincinnati Bengals have selected Iowa tight end Erick All with the 181st overall pick. The Fairfield, Ohio native returns to his home state.

All was an impactful transfer for the Hawkeyes, coming in from Michigan in spring 2023. In just seven games he recorded 299 receiving yards and three touchdowns before tearing his ACL.

Had it not been for injuries, All would likely be a day two pick. Now he slides to the final rounds of the draft and will have a chance to compete for snaps with Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and one of the top offenses in the NFL.

