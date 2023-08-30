Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returns to practice as team prepares for Browns

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returned to practice as the team hit the field to prepare for their Sept. 10 season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Burrow, who suffered a calf injury on July 27, has not participated in practice publicly, but did go through his normal pregame warmup before the Bengals' preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 11.

The Bengals will practice tomorrow as well before a three-day break. Practice will resume Monday and the team's first official injury report is due Sept. 8 before the Week 1 game against the Browns.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow is back at practice today. @Enquirer pic.twitter.com/kBzctTwLbz — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 30, 2023

