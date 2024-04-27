Cincinnati Bengals pick Michigan football DT Kris Jenkins in Round 2 of NFL draft 2024

Kris Jenkins is off to the NFL after helping anchor Michigan football's top-ranked defense on the way to a national title in 2023.

The former Michigan defensive lineman was selected Friday night by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft with the 49th overall pick. Jenkins is a second-generation NFL defensive lineman, following in the footsteps of his two-time All-Pro father, Kris Jenkins Sr.

Michigan's draft class is expected to challenge the number of prospects selected from one school in a single season thanks to the depth of NFL-ready talent that helped Michigan win the college football championship, including Jenkins as a plug against the run on the defensive line. Mike Sainristil was taken with the next selection, No. 50 overall, by the Washington Commanders.

Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins (94) picks up the trophy to celebrate the Wolverines' 34-13 win over Washington at the national championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

Jenkins, a team captain in 2023, finished his collegiate career earning All-American honors and an All-Big Ten selection for generating 37 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks with one fumble recovery and one interception. He put together that senior season after he was an All-Big Ten player as a junior recording 54 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Jenkins was one of the most impactful players for Michigan down the stretch in 2023, coming up with big plays in each postseason game and the finale against Ohio State. Against OSU, Jenkins recorded five tackles, including three solo, followed by four tackles and a fumble recovery versus Iowa in the Big Ten championship. In the playoff games, Jenkins recorded a sack and two tackles against Alabama, followed by two stops from defensive tackle against Washington.

Jenkins tested as one of the most athletic defensive tackles in draft history according to RAS (relative athletic score) after he was measured at 6 feet 2 and 299 pounds while running a 4.91 40-yard dash with a 30-inch vertical and nine-foot, seven-inch broad jump.

Jenkins' ability against the run made him stand out in a loaded Wolverines' defense that'll be well-represented on Sundays, making him one of the consensus top defensive tackles in this year's draft pool.

