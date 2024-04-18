How will Chucky Hepburn's departure affect Wisconsin's roster? What we know and what we don't know.

Chucky Hepburn's departure leaves Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard needing a point guard. He has several options in Madison already and is scouring the transfer portal.

MADISON – How will Chucky Hepburn’s impending transfer ultimately affect Wisconsin’s 2024-2025 season?

As of today, no one can answer that question.

The reason?

Not even Greg Gard and his assistants know who they will be able to add via the portal before next season.

Here is what we do know.

Of the Badgers veterans, Max Klesmit can help fill in at point guard and reserve Kamari McGee is a natural there

Max Klesmit, who averaged 9.9 points per game and shot 39.8% from three-point range last season, is known more as a shooting guard and outstanding defender.

But he had 67 assists compared to 39 turnovers last season. He can fill in at point guard for stretches if needed.

Kamari McGee, a tenacious defender and an efficient two-point shooter, was the backup point guard last season.

He missed 11 games after suffering a broken toe and UW went 4-7 in those games. His defense and tenacity were missed during that stretch.

McGee hit 16 of his 24 two-point shots last season and should play a key role as a reserve next season.

Incoming UW freshman guard Daniel Freitag should be ready for major minutes immediately

Off-guard John Blackwell averaged 18.5 minutes per game as a freshman this past season.

He played a key role on both ends of the court and his role should expand next season.

Incoming freshman Daniel Freitag, one of the top players in Minnesota, is a natural point guard who can also play off the ball.

Like Blackwell this past season, Freitag is physically and mentally ready for significant action.

His explosiveness conjures memories of former UW guard Devin Harris.

Greg Gard and his assistants will work to land a point guard from the transfer portal

The departure of Hepburn – as well as leading scorer AJ Storr – means more minutes for someone in the backcourt.

Gard noted Thursday that minutes after discussing the situation with Hepburn, he was in contact with another point guard already in the portal.

The portal opened March 18 and closes on May 1. However, graduate transfers and any players affected by a coaching change that takes place after May 1 can still enter the portal.

UW's staff, like others around the country, may not know the composition of the 2024-2025 roster for weeks.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: What we about Wisconsin basketball after Chucky Hepburn's departure