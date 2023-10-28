Christian McCaffrey can tie NFL record with a TD in 17th straight game

San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey can tie a longstanding NFL record on Sunday against the Bengals.

If McCaffrey scores a touchdown on Sunday, it will be his 17th straight game reaching the end zone, which would equal the NFL's all-time record.

The record currently belongs to Lenny Moore of the Baltimore Colts, who scored a touchdown in every game from October 27, 1963 to December 13, 1964. (These records include postseason games; Moore's streak ended when he failed to score a touchdown in the Colts' playoff loss in 1964, while McCaffrey scored touchdowns in all three of the 49ers' playoff games last season.)

The last time McCaffrey was kept out of the end zone was Week 12 of last season against the Saints.