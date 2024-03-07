Christian Horner: Family intrusion is enough – it’s time to draw line under controversy

Christian Horner faced stern questioning from journalists - Getty Images /Bryn Lennon

An emotional Christian Horner said it was “time to draw a line” under the saga at Red Bull, describing the recent intrusion on his family – his parents, his “very supportive” wife Geri and his three children – as intolerable.

Horner was accused earlier this year of controlling behaviour by a female colleague, triggering an internal investigation by Red Bull’s parent company in Austria. An independent barrister was appointed to look into the claims and found in Horner’s favour, dismissing the grievance claim.

The employee in question has now been suspended by Red Bull Racing. It remains unclear whether she will appeal the investigation outcome. Horner said it was now time to move on.

“Obviously there’s been an awful lot of coverage surrounding this,” Horner said in the FIA press conference in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, ahead of this weekend’s race. “But one has to go back to the basis that a grievance was raised, it was investigated, and it was dismissed. Obviously it’s been of great interest to different elements of the media, for different reasons. I think it is time now to draw a line under it.”

Horner was speaking for the first time since Jos Verstappen, the father of his star driver, three-time world champion Max Verstappen, called on him to resign last Sunday. Verstappen Snr described the team as being at breaking point.

Horner said he was “aware” of the comments made by Jos in Bahrain, adding there had been “discussions” since then. “We have a vested [common] interest together to do the best for his son,” he said. “Hopefully we can continue to provide him with a very competitive car.”

Max Verstappen, who said on Wednesday that he and his father would “always be a team”, has a contract with Red Bull until 2028. Horner said he was “certain” he would see out his contract.

Horner appeared to imply that rival teams had jumped on the controversy for political gain.

Horner: ‘When there’s children involved, family, parents… it’s not pretty’

Asked whether he could understand why some felt the optics were not good for Formula One, a sport which is trying to promote inclusivity, and others were uncomfortable he had kept his job while his accuser had been suspended, Horner said: “Well I think it’s a complicated issue, because within any company there is a grievance process. And that is private between the individuals.

“Even if I would like to talk about it, I can’t due to confidentiality restrictions. The only reason it has gained so much attention is because of leakage in the media. And that’s been trying, particularly for my family because it’s all been focused in one direction.

“And what has happened after that is other people have taken advantage of it. Others have looked to benefit from it, and that’s maybe not the pretty side of our sport.”

Horner was perhaps most emotional when talking about his “beautiful family” and how they had been affected by the ongoing controversy. His wife, the ex-Spice Girl Geri Horner is now expected to attend this weekend’s race, after showing up for the season opener in Bahrain.

Geri Horner attended the Bahrain GP in a show of support for her husband - PA/David Davies

He said: “Obviously it’s been a very trying period. I’m married and have three children, and when that intrusion involves your children, and your marriage – and I’m very thankful I have a beautiful family and a very supportive wife… But I’m the only one who has been named in this. So of course, it’s very trying. When there’s children involved, family, parents… it’s not pretty.

“The reality is there was a grievance that was raised. It was dealt with in the most professional manner by the group, not Red Bull Racing but the parent company. They appointed one of the top barristers in the land. He looked at everything. He looked at all the facts. And he looked at the case and dismissed the grievance.

“My wife has been phenomenally supportive throughout this. But the intrusion on my family is now enough. We need to move forward. I’m sorry for these three gentlemen next to me [Bruno Famin (Alpine), Mike Krack (Aston Martin) and James Vowles (Williams)] that they’re not talking about their cars. It’s time now to go Formula One racing.”

