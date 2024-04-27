Christian Haynes says he grew up a Seahawks fan, loves Geno Smith

Seahawks fans have been well represented by the team in the 2024 NFL draft in a literal sense. First-round pick Byron Murphy II grew up as a fan of the Legion of Boom despite living deep in Cowboys country. Third-round pick Christian Haynes also grew up a Seattle fan despite being from the Maryland area.

Being not too far from West Virginia, Haynes told reporters last night he’s also a big fan of Geno Smith’s game.

Christian Haynes on what he knows about Seattle: "The fans, the 12s. That culture that was there. I've been a Seattle fan growing up. I'm a big @GenoSmith3 fan as well. Ready to come out there and dominate. Russell, Marshawn. Go out there and bring a Super Bowl back. #Seahawks — Aaron Levine (@AaronLevine_) April 27, 2024

The first order of business for Haynes will be protecting Geno Smith, and he did an excellent job in that department during his time in college. Over the last two seasons at UConn, Haynes only allowed one sacks and two quarterback hits.

Last season Smith was under constant pressure, especially from the right side of the offensive line as the Seahawks struggled with starting right tackle Abe Lucas out with a knee injury for 11 games. Outside of Patrick Mahomes Smith avoided sacks as well as any NFL quarterback in 2023, but he still took 31 sacks, averaging just under two per game. Getting that number down will be critical if OC Ryan Grubb’s scheme is going to reach its peak this year.

