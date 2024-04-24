Texas DT Byron Murphy II grew up on Seahawks, Marshawn Lynch

Sometimes a prospect just seems destined to go to a certain team. With one day to go before the draft, it seems possible that the stars are aligning for Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II and the Seattle Seahawks.

We learned a lot about Murphy via a piece earlier this week from Greg Riddle at the Dallas Morning News, including the nugget that he grew up wanting to play running back and emulated Marshawn Lynch. Murphy was also a fan of the Legion of Boom era Seahawks despite being in Cowboys country.

“I used to love watching Adrian Peterson, and I used to love Marshawn Lynch. I used to try to model my game after them… When he met Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Murphy says, ‘They loved me, they love how I play.’ But even though he’s from DeSoto, the Cowboys weren’t his favorite team growing up. ‘I used to like the Seattle Seahawks,’ Murphy said. ‘The Legion of Boom era, with Russell Wilson, Kam Chancellor, Marshawn Lynch, Michael Bennett.’”

For most of draft season Murphy has been projected to be a late first-round pick, generally projected to come off the board in the 20s. However, his stock has risen fast late in the game and now some analysts believe he could be a top-10 pick.

Murphy says he has been told that he won’t slip past No. 16…

