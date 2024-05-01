Christian Barmore posts thank you message to Patriots for new deal

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore put pen to paper on the historic contract extension he agreed to with the team on Monday.

It’s a four-year deal reportedly worth upwards of $92 million for the burgeoning star defender. That number makes it the largest non-Tom Brady contract in franchise history.

Barmore is only 24 years old and looked at as one of the cornerstone pieces on the Patriots defensive unit. An argument could be made that he was the best player on the team, period, last season. So he was clearly a player the team was serious about signing to a lucrative contract extension.

On Tuesday, Barmore posted a thank you message to the Patriots organization and fans on Instagram.

The Patriots extending Barmore is about more than just paying one of their best players a lot of money. It also felt like a culture shift statement for a team that has often been accused of being too cheap to pay players.

The new regime is showing that if you work hard and perform on the field, the team will reward you for it.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire