Chris Jones, Kadarius Toney limited in practice Wednesday

Defensive lineman Chris Jones is on the Chiefs' first injury report of the week.

Jones was a limited participant with a groin injury. Jones was not on last week's injury report and there was no sign of any issues during Kansas City's 41-10 win over the Bears in Week Three.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney was also listed as limited. He's dealing with the toe injury that led to him being listed as questionable before the Bears game, but he was able to play in that contest.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweaked his ankle last Sunday, but was a full participant on Wednesday and there's no sign of concern about his status.

Tight end Noah Gray (illness) and linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle) were out of practice. The Chiefs will practice twice more before making injury designations for their Sunday night game against the Jets.