Chris Holtmann expects to be back for Thursday’s game at Wisconsin

After missing the game at home against Northwestern because of health and safety protocols Sunday, Ohio State basketball head coach Chris Holtmann and assistant Ryan Pedon are expected to be back for the game against Wisconsin Thursday.

While appearing on 97.1 The Fan on Monday, Holtmann said that both are expected to make the trip to Wisconsin for a key conference road test.

“We should be good to go. We’ve cleared that through our medical people,” Holtmann said. “So, we should be good to go on Thursday.”

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann yells during the second half of the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Towson Tigers at Value City Arena in Columbus on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Assistant coach Jake Diebler was the acting head coach in place of Holtmann and No. 1 assistant Pedon Sunday and equated himself very well with an offensive explosion by E.J. Liddell and the team. It looks like he will go back to his regular duties of orchestrating the defense in Madison.

