Chop Robinson secures college jersey number from Miami Dolphins veteran

Miami Dolphins first round pick Chop Robinson openly admitted his goal was to wear his college number, 44, in the NFL.

Problem is, that number belonged to Dolphins long snapper Blake Ferguson, but the fifth-year veteran gracefully gave it - or sold it - to the Penn State standout, changing his jersey number to No. 48.

“I heard from Chop very early Friday morning as he was making his way to Miami Gardens and he was just expressing to me how important the No. 44 was to him and asked if I’d be willing to consider taking a different number,” Ferguson announced in a video posted on social media.

“I found that the jersey number that I wore for my last two years in college, and that I was able to win a national championship in, was available. Jersey No. 48. So that’s the jersey I’ll be in moving forward, I’m super, super pumped about it.”

At this time it’s unclear if Ferguson was compensated for the jersey number exchange, which is the usual protocol in the NFL.

For example, new Dolphins linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. received a Rolex watch, a donation to his dad’s high school football team, and all his tailored suits paid for during the season for giving up the No. 4 jersey to Deshaun Watson when the Cleveland Browns acquired the quarterback in the 2022 offseason.

As the 21st overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, Robinson is expected to sign a four-year contract that fully guarantees him $14.9 million, and includes a $7.7 million signing bonus.

Ferguson, a 2020 sixth-round pick, signed a three-year contract extension late last season that’s worth just under $4.1 million, and will potentially keep him in Miami until the 2026 season.

Ferguson has also offered to swap out every No. 44 jersey that’s owned by fans, purchasing them his new No. 48 jersey.

Robinson’s number selection means all seven of Miami’s draftees officially have a number.

Offensive tackle Patrick Paul, the Dolphins’ second-round pick, will wear No. 52, which is a unique number for an offensive lineman, which typically have numbers between 60-79.

Tailback Jaylen Wright, whom the Dolphins traded a 2025 third-round pick to move into the fourth round to acquire, will wear No. 25, which was Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard’s former number.

Fellow pass rusher Mohomed Kamara, the Dolphins’ fifth-round pick, will wear No. 50. Safety Patrick McMorris will wear No. 32, and receivers Malik Washington (No. 83) and Tahj Washington (No. 82) have neighboring numbers.