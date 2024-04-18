Chihuahuas fall 7-4 to Isotopes

The Albuquerque Isotopes scored in four of their first five innings Wednesday afternoon and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 7-4 at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas and Isotopes have split the first two games of the six-game series.

El Paso’s runs came on a two-run home run by Graham Pauley in the bottom of the third, a sacrifice fly by Bryce Johnson in the seventh inning and an RBI single by Oscar Mercado in the eighth. Mercado hit three singles for El Paso in the loss. Johnson went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI and has reached base three times in both games in the series.

The final three Chihuahuas relievers (Daniel Camarena, Alek Jacob and Austin Davis) all pitched scoreless outings. The Chihuahuas’ bullpen retired the final eight Isotopes batters.

Box Score: Gameday: Isotopes 7, Chihuahuas 4 Final Score (04/17/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: Albuquerque (4-13), El Paso (7-10)

Albuquerque 7 El Paso 4 – Wednesday

WP: Rogers (1-1)

LP: Carpenter (0-1)

S: Carasiti (3)

Time: 2:49

Attn: 6,834

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque LHP Ty Blach (0-1, 4.63) vs. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (0-1, 11.81). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.