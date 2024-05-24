Chiefs will visit White House next Friday

The Chiefs are heading to Washington next week.

With their second straight Super Bowl win, they'll visit the White House on Friday, May 31.

The White House announced the upcoming visit this morning.

The move comes on the heels of comments from kicker Harrison Butker that carried strong political overtones and criticized the current White House occupant's position on abortion.

More than a decade ago, that issue prompted Ravens center Matt Birk to skip the visit. We'll find out soon whether Butker will join his teammates for one of the spoils of winning a Super Bowl.