Chiefs to visit White House to celebrate Super Bowl LVIII win on May 31st

The Kansas City Chiefs announced that President Joe Biden will welcome the Super Bowl champions back to the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday, May 31.

In February, the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime 25-22 in Super Bowl LVIII. President Biden provided a comedic take on the victory, posting a message and meme of himself on social media.

“Just like we drew it up,” Biden posted on his X account.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas shared his thoughts on the upcoming White House visit on his X account on Friday afternoon. “Excited to see the Chiefs headed back to the White House next Friday. Thanks, President Biden! Kinda hoping @tkelce gets to deliver his remarks this time.”

Excited to see the Chiefs headed back to the White House next Friday. Thanks, President Biden! Kinda hoping @tkelce gets to deliver his remarks this time.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has received mixed commentary regarding his commencement speech viral video, creating speculation regarding his status for the visit. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and his teammates support his right to voice his opinion.

“We’re a microcosm of life here,” said Reid during Wednesday’s OTAs press conference. “Everybody is from different areas, different religions, and different races, and we all get along. We all respect each other’s opinions, and not necessarily do we go by those, but we respect everybody to have a voice.”

Celebrating the team’s back-to-back Super Bowl wins will continue, and the return trip to the White House should bring back some fun memories. The most notable moment was the attempted podium speech Travis Kelce tried to initiate as President Biden was walking away. Patrick Mahomes was able to hilariously stop him from saying something embarrassing in front of the president.

