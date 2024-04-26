Chiefs trade up to take Texas WR Xavier Worthy in NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs traded up for a dynamic offensive weapon.

The Chiefs traded up from the 32nd pick to the 28th pick with the Buffalo Bills to take Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs now have these picks: 28, 133 (4th round), 248 (7th round).

Buffalo has these picks: 32, 95 (3rd round) and 221 (7th round).

Worthy is the first wide receiver that the Chiefs have selected in the first round since Jon Baldwin in 2011.

Mizzou DE Darius Robinson picked by Cardinals in NFL Draft

Worthy led the team with 75 receptions, 1,014 receiving yards (13.5 per), five receiving TDs, and ranked second in the FBS with 16.9 yards per punt return in 2023.

At 5’11, 165 pounds, Worthy is the fastest receiver in the draft. His 4.21 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine broke a combine record for the fastest time.

The Chiefs now add to an offense that already added speedy Hollywood Brown to an arsenal that is headed by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.