Chiefs to trade OL Yasir Durant to Patriots

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to make a trade.

According to Kansas City Star beat writer Herbie Teope, the Chiefs are sending OL Yasir Durant to the New England Patriots. In return the Chiefs will receive a 2022 seventh-round draft pick per Teope.

Durant signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Mizzou following the 2020 NFL draft. He spent the entire 2020 NFL season on the Chiefs’ 53-man roster.

Chiefs are trading OL Yasir Durant to the New England Patriots in exchange for the Patriots' 2022 seventh-round draft pick, according to a source. Durant joined the Chiefs in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) August 31, 2021

Developing…