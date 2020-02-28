Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is excited to visit White House, Donald Trump for Super Bowl trip

Since November 2016, players on championship teams have faced questions about whether they will go visit the White House in the traditional celebration for a new title team.

For Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who was one of the players to kneel during the national anthem in 2017 to bring attention to social injustice, politics don’t seem to matter in his decision. Others have avoided the White House trip since Donald Trump was elected, but Kelce is excited to go.

TMZ had Kelce’s comments over going to the White House, and he explained himself on Twitter.

Travis Kelce excited about White House

TMZ posted about Kelce saying he wanted to go to the White House, calling it a "Crazy Opportunity!" That led to some backlash, because everything related to politics in 2020 leads to a backlash, and Kelce wanted to explain himself.

Grew up my whole life watching teams win championships and then go to the White House and get recognized for their greatness... regardless of who is in office I think it’s a unique opportunity to experience our nations Capital. https://t.co/1Oy1q1ORJu — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) February 27, 2020

As TMZ pointed out, other Chiefs players like Tyreek Hill and Bashaud Breeland have expressed interest in going to the White House, and coach Andy Reid has as well. Defensive end Frank Clark wasn’t so sure, saying he had “mixed emotions” about Trump and the trip.

The Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, left, and head coach Andy Reid both want to go to the White House. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Teams, players have to answer about White House trip

The Golden State Warriors didn’t visit Trump and the White House after their 2017 NBA title. Trump withdrew the invitation after Stephen Curry expressed that he might not want to go. That’s the most memorable instance of anyone taking a stand against the traditional White House trip.

Other athletes have skipped the trip, as tensions over politics have grown. Don’t expect that to ease up, no matter who is in office.

We’re not through having to hear championship teams having to confirm they want to go to the White House, then explaining themselves if they do.

