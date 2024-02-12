Chiefs tie 49ers 16-16 on Harrison Butker field goal in fourth quarter

Patrick Mahomes was scrambling and looking for someone in the end zone on a third down, but 49ers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave made sure he didn't find anyone.

Hargrave dropped Mahomes for a sack and Harrison Butker came in to kick a field goal that tied the game 16-16 with 5:46 left to play.

Mahomes looked in a familiar direction to get the drive started when he hooked up with Travis Kelce for a 16-yard gain that moved the tight end up to five catches on the night. The Chiefs quickly found themselves staring at a third down after an Isiah Pacheco run and an incompletion to Rashee Rice, however.

Given how those plays worked out, it was no surprise to see Mahomes go back to his most reliable target. Kelce picked up 13 yards and a first down to move the ball past midfield. Mahomes avoided disaster after dropping a snap and throwing a dangerous incompletion on the next snap and then connected with Justin Watson for 25 yards to get the ball to the 49ers' 21-yards.

Running back Isiah Pacheco picked up another first down and the Chiefs got down to the 3-yard-line, but the Hargrave sack helped keep them out of the end zone and kept the 49ers from falling behind late in the fourth quarter.