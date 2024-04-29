Chiefs sign Travis Kelce to 2-year extension that reportedly makes him highest-paid TE in NFL

The Chiefs have made Travis Kelce the highest paid tight end in the NFL. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs know better than to screw around with a good thing, announcing on Monday that they've signed star tight end Travis Kelce to a two-year extension. With his current deal set to end in two seasons, the new extension will keep the 34-year-old Kelce with the Chiefs through his age 38 season.

We signed the greatest tight end ever to a new contract. pic.twitter.com/G1qnv42MHK — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 29, 2024

The extension is reportedly worth $34.25 million over two years, giving him an average salary of $17.125 million per year. That would make him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL, stealing that title from Darren Waller of the New York Giants, who is making $17 million.

Kelce, 34, is a nine-time Pro Bowler who has been by quarterback Patrick Mahomes' side for all four of the Chiefs' recent Super Bowl appearances, all of which have come in the last five years and have resulted in three trophies. He's caught 907 passes for 11,328 yards and 74 touchdowns over his 11-year career, and from 2016 through 2022 Kelce put up at least 1,000 yards in each season. He was also a first-team All-Pro four times.

And speaking of Mahomes, he was absolutely thrilled to see that the Chiefs' head honchos had tied up his teammate for another two years.

I told yall I’ll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy! @tkelce https://t.co/9sqkZY8mU8 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 29, 2024

Travis wasn't the only Kelce brother in the news on Monday. After retiring this offseason, Jason Kelce is reportedly joining ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" pregame show as an analyst for the 2024 season. The brothers already co-host the popular podcast "New Heights."