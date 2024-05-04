Chiefs sign 17 undrafted rookies, cut three players

The Chiefs cut a handful of players on Friday and they dropped three more on Saturday while adding 17 undrafted rookies to their roster.

Wide receiver Jacob Copeland, tight end Izaiah Gathings, and safety Tyree Gillespie were all waived off of the 90-man roster. Defensive end Jordan Smith, wide receiver Shi Smith, and wide receiver Anthony Miller were dropped on Friday and the Chiefs also withdrew their exclusive rights free agent tender offer to linebacker Cole Christiansen.

Former TCU running back Emani Bailey is one of the 17 undrafted free agents who joined the team. Bailey ran 223 times for 1,209 yards and eight touchdowns last season and also posted 25 catches for 184 yards.

The Chiefs also signed Utah cornerback Miles Battle, Southern Miss Swayze Bozeman, Kansas State wide receiver Phillip Brooks, James Madison wide receiver Reggie Brown, Texas Tech tight end Baylor Cupp, Marshall tackle Ethan Driskell, Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs, Florida State defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, Tennessee Chattanooga tackle Griffin McDowell, Oklahoma guard McKade Mettauer, Kent State cornerback Derrick Miller, BYU punter Ryan Rehkow, USC cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, UCLA running back Carson Steele, Villanova guard Nick Torres, and Central Connecticut State linebacker Luquay Washington.