Chiefs reportedly trading CB Marcus Peters to Rams

The Kansas City Chiefs won’t have to worry about cornerback Marcus Peters anymore. They’re trading him.

Peters, an immensely talented cornerback who also caused coach Andy Reid some headaches, is heading to the Los Angeles Rams in a very interesting trade. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the two teams were in the final stages of finishing the deal and it could be agreed upon Friday, assuming no “unexpected snag.”

The trade cannot be finalized until March 14, the first day of the new league year.

Peters drew the ire of the Chiefs late last season when he threw an official’s flag into the stands late in a game against the New York Jets, then left the field presuming he had been ejected. He wasn’t, and came back to the field without any socks on. Peters was suspended for a game by the team, and it reportedly had as much to do with an argument with a coach on the way to the airport after the game.

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters is reportedly heading to the Rams in a trade. (AP)

However, Peters is a top cornerback at his best. The former first-round pick has been a Pro Bowler in two of his three seasons, and was an All-Pro pick in 2016. After his team-imposed suspension he had a great game against the Los Angeles Chargers, with two interceptions in a must-win game for the AFC West title.

Peters also got a lot of heat from Chiefs and NFL fans after joining other players in protesting racial and social injustice during the national anthem; while Peters raised his fist during the 2016 season, he sat during the anthem in the 2017 season. In an October interview with the Kansas City Star, Peters said he was under no obligation to explain to others why he was protesting, but did say, “I’m an American, bruh. I’m an African-American that was born in this wonderful country that we all can live in. How about we start all protecting each (expletive) other and come together, you feel me? It will be better for it.”

The Rams are probably losing cornerback Trumaine Johnson in free agency, and looked to have a big hole to fill in their lineup. The Peters trade should take care of that. It’s a strong move by a team that broke out with an NFC West title last season.

The trade also puts Peters closer to home: he’s a proud native of Oakland, Calif.

The Chiefs have been active already this offseason. Quarterback Alex Smith was dealt to the Washington Redskins in the first big trade of the offseason. That was expected. There were rumblings the Chiefs were shopping Peters, but it was still a surprise to see their talented young corner on the move.

