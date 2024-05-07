Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice being investigated for assault at nightclub: report

Dallas police are investigating Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice in connection with an incident Monday night at a nightclub, according to Dallas television station WFAA.

The TV station — a partner of McClatchy’s Fort Worth Star-Telegram newspaper — cited police sources while saying that Rice is being investigated for allegedly hitting a photographer at the club.

Police interviews, WFAA said, centered on an incident at 609 N. Harwood Street in Dallas, which is the location of Lit Kitchen nightclub.

The Dallas Morning News reported Tuesday that a man was taken to the hospital in relation to the incident with non-life-threatening injuries. However, police told the Morning News the man had “visible swelling on one side of his face.”

The Morning News reported that no charges had been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Chiefs, when reached Tuesday, had no comment.

Tuesday’s report is the latest offseason news for Rice, who in March crashed a leased Lamborghini Urus into a freeway median in Dallas, starting a chain-reaction collision of vehicles.

The arrest affidavit in that case stated Rice was driving 119 mph some 4.5 seconds before the collision. Videos also showed Rice leaving the scene without attempting to render aid to other drivers.

Dallas Police later announced that Rice, 24, faced eight charges for his role in the crash. Rice turned himself in to authorities before being released on bond.

Rice’s charges from the car wreck include six counts of collision involving bodily injury. There is also one count of aggravated assault and one count of collision involving serious bodily injury. The count of aggravated assault is a second-degree felony, while the count of collision involving serious bodily injury is a third-degree felony.

Following that incident, Rice remained with the Chiefs. Coach Andy Reid confirmed in April that the second-year pro participated in the first phase of the Chiefs’ offseason training program, which is conducted remotely via video calls.

Reid gave a general statement then regarding Rice’s standing with the team.

“We’re waiting for the law enforcement part of it to take place,” Reid said, “and we’ll go from there.”

The NFL has previously told The Star that it will “continue to monitor all developments” regarding Rice’s case.

Rice, from North Richland Hills, Texas, was selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of SMU. He caught 79 passes for 938 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie last season.