Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes added to the Week 8 injury report due to illness

The Kansas City Chiefs have added a very significant name to their injury report ahead of today’s Week 8 matchup against the Denver Broncos. All-Pro starting quarterback Patric Mahomes is reportedly dealing with an illness as the team is set to play in snowy Denver this afternoon.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player is still expected to play later today. He is listed on the injury report but doesn’t have a game designation, clearing any doubts about his availability for the Chiefs’ latest AFC West battle.

“Patrick Mahomes has been battling the flu, source said.” posted Rapoport on his X account. “Better today than yesterday. He’ll play.”

Patrick Mahomes has been battling the flu, source said. Better today than yesterday. He'll play. https://t.co/A8wGN0ZStC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2023

The upbeat report of Mahomes possibly feeling better today is impactful as the Chiefs will deal with some precipitation at Empower Field at Mile High. Over six to fourteen inches of snow covered the city over the weekend as the matchup is expected to be the first snow game of the NFL season.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire