Chiefs place both starting tackles on COVID-19 reserve list ahead of Raiders game

Patrick Mahomes could be without his primary pass protectors on Sunday. (Mark J. Rebilas/Reuters)

The Kansas City Chiefs placed three offensive linemen on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday, including starting tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz.

They also placed reserve tackle Martinas Rankin on the the list. Rankin returned to the Chiefs roster in October from the physically unable to perform list and has not played this season.

Schwartz has started at right tackle for the Chiefs since 2016. Fisher has been the team’s starting left tackle since being selected No. 1 overall in the 2013 draft.

Schwartz, Fisher could still play Sunday

NFL Network reports that both Fisher and Schwartz are considered “close contacts,” leaving their status for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders unclear. Placement on the list doesn’t mean that a player has tested positive. It means that a player has either tested positive or is in quarantine after having close contact with somebody who has tested positive.

Losing either or both players for Sunday’s AFC West matchup would leave Patrick Mahomes without his primary protection from the Raiders pass rush. Both will require multiple negative tests throughout the week to be cleared. They’ll be isolated from the team until they are.

The 6-3 Raiders are the only team to beat the 8-1 Chiefs this season.

