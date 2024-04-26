Chiefs pick WR Xavier Worthy

Apr. 25—The Kansas City Chiefs selected Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the first round of the NFL draft in Detroit, after trading up for the 28th overall pick Thursday night.

Worthy will join the Chiefs as they come off of a Super Bowl 58 win against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

Worthy is speedy receiver, clocking a 4.21 40-yard dash, comparable to a Tyreek Hill product. Worthy will find separation if allowed to explore vertically or across the hashes against man coverage, but he lacks play strength and release quickness.

The Chiefs traded picks with the Buffalo Bills, going from the 32nd pick to the 28th.

The Chiefs used their first-round pick last year to secure Felix Anudike-Uzomah, a Lee's Summit native and former All-American who thrived at Kansas State. Anudike-Uzomah was also the 2022 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year