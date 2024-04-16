Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes is on cover of Time, talks about his place in GOAT discussion

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pulled off another repeat.

For the second straight year, Mahomes landed on Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people.

This time around, he’s on one of the magazine’s covers.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the cover of Time magazine.

Mahomes covered a variety of topics in a conversation with Time’s Sean Gregory, including a discussion on Mahomes’ place in the discussion of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

A two-time NFL MVP, Mahomes also has won three Super Bowl MVP awards, matching Joe Montana for the second most in NFL history. Only Tom Brady has more (five).

“I’ve had at least one of the top three starts to a career,” Mahomes, 28, acknowledged. “I’ll put it that way.”

“You have to build a consistency of a career,” Mahomes continued. “You see that in any sport. I’ve had a great run. I think I’ve done a great job so far. But it’s hard to take away from what Tom did for so long, what Peyton Manning did, or Aaron Rodgers. There are so many guys, they were at such a high level for such a long time. In order to be in that conversation, you have to do that on a year-to-year basis. You can’t take it for granted that you did it the year before.”

Mahomes, who just finished his seventh NFL season including six as the Chiefs’ starter, added that others can determine his place in the GOAT discussion when he’s done playing.

In addition to his seven Super Bowl titles, Brady is the all-time leader in passing yards (89,214) and touchdown passes (649). Mahomes is currently 65th in passing yards (28,424) and 39th in touchdown passes (219).

There is one thing that could impact Mahomes’ ability to be considered the best quarterback ever. His family. Mahomes is the father of two children: 3-year-old daughter Sterling and 1-year-old son Bronze.

“I’ve looked, if I played until Tom’s age, my daughter would be 19, 20 years old,” Mahomes said of Brady, who played until he was 45 years old.

“I would love to play that long,” Mahomes added. “At the same time, I want to be there for my daughter. If I can do that, I’ll continue to play. But if I feel like it’s taking away from my family time, that’s when I’ll know it’s time to go.”