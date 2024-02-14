Chiefs parade shooting: 10 victims rushed to hospital with injuries, per Kansas City police

Police respond to shots fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Shots were fired shortly after the conclusion of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade Wednesday afternoon, according to Kansas City Police.

"Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck," the police posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). "We took two armed people into custody for more investigation."

The KC Police confirmed to local news station KSHB that 10 people had been shot and taken to Children's Mercy Hospital. Despite that location, it is unknown if any children were injured, since those requiring medical treatment were rushed to the nearest hospital from the shooting.

Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill asked his followers to join him in praying for the victims, doctors, and first responders.

Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act.



Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing. — Drue Tranquill (@DTranquill) February 14, 2024

A BBC reporter was at the parade and doing a live report when the shots were fired.

WATCH: BBC News airs footage of @KCTV5 reporter at scene as shots were fired at Super Bowl Parade pic.twitter.com/lQk1cDtxqj — Ryan (@breakingryan1) February 14, 2024

A video recorded by Jacob Meikel, sports director for News-Press NOW in St. Joseph, Missouri, and posted on X showed general chaos as police ran through and some attempted to help fans out of the area.

Chaos has broken out at the end of the Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Police and military personnel just took off inside of Union Station pic.twitter.com/mqNeodS9r5 — Jacob Meikel (@NPNOWMeikel) February 14, 2024

NFL Network correspondent James Palmer was at the parade and also posted video of what he saw. (Warning: This video contains NSFW language.)

We were told to get under the stage after the parade. Law enforcement everywhere. pic.twitter.com/OQMOxcYekU — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 14, 2024

Our crew is safe. Law enforcement has been absolutely incredible. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 14, 2024

A mother and daughter at the parade from another state told Vahe Gregorian of the Kansas City Star what they saw and heard outside Union Station after shots were fired.

Dana Brady and daughter Madison, who flew in from New Hampshire for the parade, on the terrifying experience at Union Station: pic.twitter.com/sGoHH4wuJZ — Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian) February 14, 2024

A local high school sophomore spoke to Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star about what he did and thought when he heard the shots. After scrambling over a barricade, he was comforted by head coach Andy Reid, who hugged him.

Gabe Wallace, a sophomore at Shawnee Mission East, heard the gunshots and hopped a barricade, scraping head on the concrete. He lost track of his friends.



On what he was thinking? “My friends are dead.”



Said Andy Reid hugged him. “He trying to comfort me.” pic.twitter.com/arcWCm7ytu — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) February 14, 2024

There are unconfirmed reports from multiple local media members that one person is dead.

1 person has died, and at least 9 people hurt in shooting in Downtown KC. KCPD have 3 people in custody. — Marcus Officer (@MarcusOfficer) February 14, 2024

Sources tell us one dead, 9 injured. Situation still developing. https://t.co/kETVygI9ir — Caitlin Knute-KSHB 41 News (@CKnuteKSHB) February 14, 2024

This story will be updated.