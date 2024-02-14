Advertisement
Breaking News:

49ers fire DC Steve Wilks after Super Bowl loss to Chiefs

Chiefs parade shooting: 10 victims rushed to hospital with injuries, per Kansas City police

Liz Roscher
Staff writer
·3 min read
86
Police respond to shots fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Police respond to shots fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Shots were fired shortly after the conclusion of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade Wednesday afternoon, according to Kansas City Police.

"Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck," the police posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). "We took two armed people into custody for more investigation."

The KC Police confirmed to local news station KSHB that 10 people had been shot and taken to Children's Mercy Hospital. Despite that location, it is unknown if any children were injured, since those requiring medical treatment were rushed to the nearest hospital from the shooting.

Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill asked his followers to join him in praying for the victims, doctors, and first responders.

A BBC reporter was at the parade and doing a live report when the shots were fired.

A video recorded by Jacob Meikel, sports director for News-Press NOW in St. Joseph, Missouri, and posted on X showed general chaos as police ran through and some attempted to help fans out of the area.

NFL Network correspondent James Palmer was at the parade and also posted video of what he saw. (Warning: This video contains NSFW language.)

A mother and daughter at the parade from another state told Vahe Gregorian of the Kansas City Star what they saw and heard outside Union Station after shots were fired.

A local high school sophomore spoke to Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star about what he did and thought when he heard the shots. After scrambling over a barricade, he was comforted by head coach Andy Reid, who hugged him.

There are unconfirmed reports from multiple local media members that one person is dead.

This story will be updated.