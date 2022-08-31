Chiefs lose one player, awarded none in waiver claims

The Kansas City Chiefs lost one player to another team during waiver claims.

According to the NFL’s official personnel notice, former Chiefs DT Matt Dickerson was claimed by the Atlanta Falcons. We mentioned the Falcons as a team to watch when Kansas City released Danny Shelton and Taylor Stallworth, but they go with Dickerson who Falcons HC Arthur Smith is familiar with from his time with the Tennessee Titans.

Dickerson was a late addition for Kansas City during training camp, joining the team in early August after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals.

The following Chiefs players cleared waivers:

OL Vitaliy Gurman

DL Kehinde Oginni Hassan

S Devon Key

S Zayne Anderson

WR Cornell Powell

OG Mike Caliendo

LB Jack Cochrane

TE Jordan Franks

RB Jerrion Ealy

CB Nazeeh Johnson

DE Azur Kamara

CB Dicaprio Bootle

RB Tayon Fleet-Davis

WR Aaron Parker

QB Dustin Crum

LB Mike Rose

Kansas City was not awarded any players during the waiver claiming period. It’s unclear if they had anyone in mind or even tried to put in a waiver claim to add someone to the 53-man roster, but if they did they were unsuccessful.

The Chiefs can now begin to assemble their 16-man practice squad as well as the expected moves to get players on injured reserve.

