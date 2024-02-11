Chiefs LG Joe Thuney out for Super Bowl LVIII; RB Jerick McKinnon activated off IR

The Kansas City Chiefs made a pair of moves Saturday, placing left guard Joe Thuney on injured reserve and activating running back Jerick McKinnon.

Thuney, a first-time All Pro this season, injured his pectoral muscle at the end of the Chiefs' divisional round game against the Buffalo Bills in mid-January. He missed Kansas City's AFC championship game against the Baltimore Ravens the ensuing week.

Kansas City Chiefs left guard Joe Thuney won't play in Super Bowl LVIII due to his lingering pectoral injury. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Thuney finished the regular season with a 99 pass-block win rate, which was the best in the NFL this season. The Chiefs are going up against a 49ers defense with two edge rushers in the top 20 of pass-rush win rate (Chase Young and Nick Bosa) and two defensive tackles in the top 10 (Javon Hargrave and Arik Armstead).

Nick Allegretti, who has started 17 games over five seasons for Kansas City, will replace Thuney at left guard. He has started in 13 regular-season contests and four more in the postseason, including the AFC championship and when the Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and running back Jerick McKinnon (1) work during practice Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Henderson, Nev. The Chiefs are scheduled to play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

And while McKinnon was activated from injured reserve, ESPN reported that he's a game-time decision to play against the 49ers. A groin injury has kept McKinnon out of the lineup since Week 15 against the New England Patriots.

He was primarily used as a third-down, pass-catching back for Kansas City this season. He hauled in 25 receptions for 192 yards and four touchdowns, and added another score and 60 yards on the ground in 12 games.