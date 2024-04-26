Chiefs HC Andy Reid reveals early plans for Texas WR Xavier Worthy

The Kansas City Chiefs made moves late in the first round of the NFL draft, trading up with their AFC nemesis, the Buffalo Bills to move from pick No. 32 to No. 28.

Ultimately, Kansas City selected Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy, indicating their high hopes for the talented speedster.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke with the media immediately following Worthy’s selection, sharing his thoughts on the former Longhorn. Reid already has a plan for utilizing his record-breaking speed in the game plan and special teams.

“I think he is a heck of a football player,” Reid explained. “Number one, he does a few different things. He’s a good wide receiver and also a good special teams returner. He’ll end up doing both to start things off with.

“We’ll just work him into that rotation when we get him (into) the wide receiver rotation, and with Hollywood (Marquise Brown) and Rashee (Rice) and (Travis) Kelce, you know, the other folks, so it should give Pat (Patrick Mahomes) another weapon to use.”

The announcement that the Chiefs and Bills were making a deal shocked many critics, but Reid shed some light on Kansas City’s mindset.

“We wanted him, and we just felt that he started getting down there; somebody might jump us and pick him up,” said Reid. “Brett does a great job of this; he got a real good feel for the people that have interest in that position and that player and then where he needs to go to attack it.”

Reid has thrived with slim and speedy receivers, as he mentioned his experience with former receiver DeSean Jackson during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles. The longtime head coach was enticed to select Worthy because of his desire and eagerness to play football.

“I like his makeup,” Reid continued. “I like the fact that he can go all day and that he loves football. And you guys know how we’re wired here. Brett (Veach) makes that a real characteristic that he likes. Likewise, as coaches, we love that. If you find that out about a guy and you can tell he’s passionate about the sport, I think you’ll see this when you meet him. And he loves to play. And he’s good at it.”

Hopes are high for what Worthy can bring to the Chief’s offense, as the possibilities are endless as day one of the NFL draft comes to a close.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire