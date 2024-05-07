Chiefs HC Andy Reid lauds Worthy, Wiley in rookie minicamp review

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs rookie minicamp wrapped up on Monday and the drafted rookie skill players look up to the billing so far.

Since minicamp is without pads, there are minimal takeaways to gather from linemen play but first-round wide receiver Xavier Worthy and fourth-round tight end Jared Wiley performed like players that could contribute to the team right away.

After a shortened Saturday practice because of cramps, Worthy looked crisp, quick, and fast in his route running on Sunday and added to that with few drops on Monday’s practice.

“I thought he did a nice job picking things up and working through,” Reid said.

Billed as tough and smart by Chiefs coaches and scouts, head coach Andy Reid is pleased with how well Worthy has been learning the playbook as he has lined up at several different receiver spots in practice.

“We asked him to do a whole lot of stuff there. He was put in most of the primary spots so it was good for him to get in there and move around a little bit. Sharp kid.”

Second-round offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia has moved throughout and minicamp as he learns the playbook. He already has a fond relationship with Reid over their alma mater BYU.

“I call him Uncle,” he said on Sunday. “That’s the BYU legend right there. But I called him Uncle when I first came here on my (top) 30 visit and just be able to practice with him. He’s very quiet, but when he has his words that he has to say, it definitely hits hard hits home for me. So just gaining as much knowledge from him too. He knows a lot about our offense. Just chopping up with him whenever I can whenever he has time. It feels like family just being here so it makes it more better and more comfortable.”

When Reid was told this on Monday by a reporter, he flashed a big smile like a proud uncle.

“I know a lot of his family and he’s a local kid there,” he said. “It’s a close-knit group up there, just in general with BYU. I understand that part, but when you’re here, then it’s work, he knows that and there’s no there’s no favoritism. So you get out and it’s equal opportunity for everybody. And I was proud of him, how he worked. He came out and worked hard and did a nice job of learning.”

Fourth-round tight end Jared Wiley showcased his 6’7 length with several outstretched catches over the middle of the field over minicamp. The TCU product was a quarterback in high school and the athleticism shows in his game.

“I liked what I saw,” he said. “Big kid, can change direction. He was a good blocker in college so we’ll see how that transfers. I thought he caught the ball well, for the most part. Retained information so I thought he did a pretty good job.”

Third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun was the primary quarterback throughout minicamp and was also impressed with the rookies. Patrick Mahomes has been contacting him every day for updates.

“Pat’s calling me after every single day and he’s like, ‘Hey, how are the guys doing? What routes are they good?’ Just things of that nature. Just asking about the guys,” Oladokun said.

“Even just in the cafeteria. How are they as dudes you know, good dudes? That’s something that I think Coach Reid and all the coaches you know, we take pride in here, you know, everyone’s a good dude in the building. So yeah, it’s good to actually be the first one to call Pat and be like ‘Hey man Xavier Worthy is as fast as he is.'”

Along with Suamataia, fifth-round center Hunter Nourzad, and seventh-round guard C.J. Hanson impressed Reid in their limited time.

“I liked what I saw from what I from what I saw,” Reid said. “It’s got to be one of the better offensive line groups, young offensive line groups that we’ve had in here, just collectively.”

Former Wales rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit showed his speed at running back by blazing down the field and cutting past several defenders in Sunday’s nonpadded practice in the indoor facility.

Reid applauded him for picking up the playbook well as he learns just how to play football for one of the first times in his life.

“This was good for him, this camp for that reason that he got a lot of reps,” Reid said. “When the guys are here, he’s rotating in with those guys, you don’t get a ton of reps there. But this gave him an opportunity to really jump in and learn. He’s so diligent with everything and wants to be so good at everything. I’ve appreciated that and you can see the progress he’s made.”

The rookies and young players will leave for a week and return to join some veterans in training sessions before organized team activities begin on May 22.

