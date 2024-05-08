Advertisement

Chiefs fans weigh in on report of police investigation of receiver Rashee Rice

pete grathoff
·3 min read

Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice reportedly is the subject of a Dallas police investigation into an incident early Monday morning in which a photographer was injured at a nightclub.

That comes roughly five weeks after Rice crashed a Lamborghini Urus and started a multi-vehicle collision on a Dallas freeway. Rice was driving 119 mph before that crash, police said.

For some Chiefs fans, the latest story about Rice was disappointing, to say the least. Here is a snippet of what was being said on X by Chiefs Kingdom.

Scouting report from 2023

That final comment about Rice was a concern raised by at least one team ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs selected Rice in the second round and he blossomed into the team’s best wide receiver in the playoffs. But longtime Packers reporter Bob McGinn noted an NFL team expressed concern about Rice before that draft.

In his NFL Draft Series in 2023, McGinn shared the following about Rice under the heading, “SCOUTS’ NIGHTMARE.”

“Rashee Rice, WR, Southern Methodist: Has the size (6-0½, 205), speed (4.42), athletic ability (41-inch vertical jump) and production (233 receptions, 25 touchdowns) to be a high draft choice,” McGinn wrote on GoLongTD.com. “At least one team, however, has removed him from its draft board because of behavioral issues. ‘He’s talented, but not a good dude,’ one personnel director said.”

That report from 2023 was shared on social media following Tuesday’s story about Rice.