Chiefs fans weigh in on report of police investigation of receiver Rashee Rice

Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice reportedly is the subject of a Dallas police investigation into an incident early Monday morning in which a photographer was injured at a nightclub.

That comes roughly five weeks after Rice crashed a Lamborghini Urus and started a multi-vehicle collision on a Dallas freeway. Rice was driving 119 mph before that crash, police said.

For some Chiefs fans, the latest story about Rice was disappointing, to say the least. Here is a snippet of what was being said on X by Chiefs Kingdom.

He needs to be cut. Enough is enough — gtobj37 (@gtobj371) May 7, 2024

I say everyone stops dragging his character right now until actual reports have come out. ‍♀️ https://t.co/pav7Mt2qSr — abby (@_abbyy_2) May 7, 2024

So the Chiefs pass on Metcalf and Pickens because of “red flags” yet draft Rice, who also had red flags. They better find another proven receiver because this guy might miss the entire season at this rate — SUPERCHIEFS1963 (@oriondescendant) May 7, 2024

Let’s all settle down- he hasn’t even been charged. They’re investigating an assault and, if accurate, refers to the wrong act of causing someone to reasonably fear imminent harm. — Jay Roberts (@myalias529) May 7, 2024

Imagine having the talent to play with Patrick Mahomes, to secure a fortune and your future, and all you have to do is literally not be dumb and somehow you just can't do it. https://t.co/6P4nFchYY5 — Danielle - bad decisions & baseball (@danielleRoyalKC) May 7, 2024

"How To Keep Piling Weeks On Your Suspension"



-by Rashee Rice — Cheeba Jones (@CheebaJones) May 7, 2024

Guys we dont know the full story lets not jump to anything — ziko (@vibes4545) May 7, 2024

It tell him to grow up if it is true. — Boss Lady aka Shelley Skinner (@shelleyskinner) May 7, 2024

IF this is true, Sounds like Character is a question! IF true, Sign a veteran and cut him. Character and culture matter. — The...yea you know (@4MIZZOU2019) May 7, 2024

Scouting report from 2023

That final comment about Rice was a concern raised by at least one team ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs selected Rice in the second round and he blossomed into the team’s best wide receiver in the playoffs. But longtime Packers reporter Bob McGinn noted an NFL team expressed concern about Rice before that draft.

In his NFL Draft Series in 2023, McGinn shared the following about Rice under the heading, “SCOUTS’ NIGHTMARE.”

“Rashee Rice, WR, Southern Methodist: Has the size (6-0½, 205), speed (4.42), athletic ability (41-inch vertical jump) and production (233 receptions, 25 touchdowns) to be a high draft choice,” McGinn wrote on GoLongTD.com. “At least one team, however, has removed him from its draft board because of behavioral issues. ‘He’s talented, but not a good dude,’ one personnel director said.”

That report from 2023 was shared on social media following Tuesday’s story about Rice.