Chiefs extend coach Andy Reid, GM Brett Veach: ‘Chiefs Kingdom is a special place’

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach have agreed to contract extensions, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt announced Monday night.

Though terms of the deals were not disclosed, a news release stated the agreements “ensure the leadership team of the Chiefs will remain in place for the long-term future.”

Hunt also disclosed that team president Mark Donovan had agreed to an extended deal.

“Mark, Brett and Andy have achieved historic success together,” Hunt said in a release, “and we are thrilled that they will continue in their roles for many years to come.”

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Reid and Veach’s deals both run through 2029. In addition, Pelissero said Reid’s new deal makes him the highest-paid coach in the league.

Since 2017, when Veach took over as GM with Reid as coach, KC has a 100-34 combined regular and postseason record with three Super Bowl victories. The Chiefs have also won seven straight AFC West titles.

“Chiefs Kingdom is a special place,” Reid, 66, said in the news release, “and I’m blessed to have the opportunity to be here.”

Veach, 46, is preparing for his seventh NFL Draft this week while in charge of KC’s front office. In November, Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger ranked him one of five “Tier I” general managers in the NFL.

Over time, Veach has gained a reputation as a savvy drafter and a wise spender in free agency, helping the Chiefs remain atop the NFL even as quarterback Patrick Mahomes took up a greater percentage of the salary cap.

“I am blessed to work alongside very talented people and am proud of the work we’ve done to bring three Super Bowls to Kansas City,” Veach said. “I am excited to continue my career in a city that’s embraced me and my family the way it has and look forward to more opportunities to bring more championships to Chiefs Kingdom.”

Donovan, 58, joined the Chiefs in 2009 before getting promoted to team president in 2011.

“Individually, Mark, Brett and Andy each represent the best in the National Football League at their respective positions, and together, they make up one of the finest leadership teams in all of professional sports,” Hunt said. “They have been tremendous leaders for this organization on and off the field, and we look forward to their continued success in the years ahead.”

Earlier this offseason, KC also announced contract extensions for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and special teams coordinator Dave Toub.