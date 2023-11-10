Chiefs have dropped 24 Patrick Mahomes passes through Week 9

Patrick Mahomes has done his best to keep the Kansas City Chiefs on top of the AFC through nine weeks of play in the 2023 season, and despite his self-inflicted struggles at times, he has consistently been let down by his receiving corps.

According to Bleacher Report Gridiron, Kansas City’s pass catchers have dropped no less than 24 passes over the course of the season.

Several miscues came during the Chiefs’ Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions when Kansas City took its first loss of the season after offensive dysfunction derailed any chance they had to make a late comeback.

Dropped passes are part of the game of football, but can be absolutely deadly for a team competing for a Super Bowl title.

Fans should hope the Chiefs’ issue with butterfingers is fixed after the team’s bye week ahead of Kansas City’s fast-approaching Super Bowl LVII rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles on November 20.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire