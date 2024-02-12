Chiefs cut 49ers lead to 10-3 with 20 seconds left in first half

Patrick Mahomes has led the Chiefs to a pair of comeback wins after trailing by 10 points in the Super Bowl and he'll need to do it a third time if the Chiefs are going to prevail on Sunday night.

That effort began just before halftime when Harrison Butker put a 28-yard field goal try through the uprights. That cut the 49ers' lead to 10-3 with 20 seconds left in the half.

The possession started on the Kansas City 25-yard-line after Christian McCaffrey put the 49ers up 10-0 on a 21-yard touchdown catch on a trick play that saw wide receiver Jauan Jennings throw him the ball. The Chiefs picked up a quick first down on two Isiah Pacheco runs, but found themselves facing a third-and-four when the clock hit the two-minute warning.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman committed a false start to make things a little more difficult on the offense, but Mahomes found Justin Watson for 21 yards to move the ball inside the 49ers' 40-yard-line. Mahomes threw behind Watson on the next play and a short flick to Pacheco picked up eight yards to set up another third down. Mahomes picked this one up with a quick throw to Rice to move the ball to the 25-yard-line.

Rice had another catch for a first down on the next play and the Chiefs called a timeout with 63 seconds left in the half. The Chiefs kept going to Rice on the next two plays and then called timeout on a third-and-five from the 49ers' 9-yard-line. Mahomes was sacked by Arik Armstead, which led to Butker's appearance.

The Chiefs still trail, but they'll get the ball to start the second half and they may have grabbed some momentum back after a sloppy first half of work.