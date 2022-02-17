Chiefs CBs coach Sam Madison leaving to join Dolphins coaching staff

The Kansas City Chiefs have a new coaching vacancy on the defensive side of the ball.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins are hiring Kansas City Chiefs CBs coach Sam Madison as their CBs coach and pass game specialist. Madison was originally drafted by the Dolphins in 1997 and spent eight seasons with the team, earning four Pro Bowl selections at the position. He’ll now get a chance to coach for his former team and return to his home in Davie, Florida.

Madison also played with Steve Spagnuolo as a member of the Giants during the 2007 and 2008 seasons. He was a part of the Giants Super Bowl XLII team, winning a ring both as a player and as a coach with the Chiefs in 2019.

Miami is hiring former Dolphins’ legend Sam Madison as its cornerbacks/pass game specialist, per source. Madison — a four-time Pro Bowl selection with the Dolphins from 1997-‘05 — spent the past three seasons coaching the Chiefs secondary/cornerbacks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 17, 2022

The 2019 NFL season was actually Madison’s first as an NFL coach. He’s served as cornerbacks and defensive backs coach in Kansas City for the past three seasons and he’s been able to do a lot without a lot of investment in the position. This will be the second hit to Spagnuolo’s staff this offseason with LBs coach Matt House leaving to become defensive coordinator for the LSU Tigers. While Kansas City still has defensive backs coach Dave Merritt on the team, they’ll likely look to promote from within or hire a dedicated CBs coach to supplement the work that Merritt already does for the Chiefs.

