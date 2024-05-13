Chiefs to begin Super Bowl defence against Ravens
Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs will begin the defence of their title against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, 5 September.
The NFL announced the 2024-25 season will start with a rematch of January's AFC championship game, which the Chiefs won 17-10.
Kansas beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime to win their third Super Bowl in five years in February.
Head coach Andy Reid's team are chasing a third consecutive Super Bowl title and boast a threatening attack, including last season's Most Valuable Player (MVP) Patrick Mahomes.
The NFL will unveil the entire 2024-25 schedule on Wednesday.