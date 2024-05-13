Chiefs to begin Super Bowl defence against Ravens

Patrick Mahomes has led the Chiefs to four Super Bowl appearances [Getty Images]

Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs will begin the defence of their title against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, 5 September.

The NFL announced the 2024-25 season will start with a rematch of January's AFC championship game, which the Chiefs won 17-10.

Kansas beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime to win their third Super Bowl in five years in February.

Head coach Andy Reid's team are chasing a third consecutive Super Bowl title and boast a threatening attack, including last season's Most Valuable Player (MVP) Patrick Mahomes.

The NFL will unveil the entire 2024-25 schedule on Wednesday.