Chiefs beat 49ers in OT to become first repeat Super Bowl Champs in 19 years

JASON FITZ: The legend of Patrick Mahomes didn't need any help. But it just got a little bigger. The Chiefs win 25-22. They get the Super Bowl victory in a rare Super Bowl overtime game. Remember only the second time ever that a Super Bowl has even made it to overtime. And for all of the drama, this game mirrored so much of Kansas City's season. There were a ton of times where you could look at it and doubt where this team was going. There were a ton of times that you could look at the small mistakes and think that was going to be what held them back. And there were a plenty of reasons not to believe that they would get it done.

But even in a game where, frankly, they were dominated at times, even in a game where San Francisco had every opportunity to really separate themselves, they couldn't in part because Patrick Mahomes is just that good. When they needed a drive late in the game with the game on the line, Mahomes able to take the Chiefs all the way down the field, almost getting a game winning touchdown. Now, that game tying field goal that sent us to overtime gave the 49ers the opportunity then to put the nail in the coffin.

But unfortunately, for San Francisco they knew that the Chiefs would get the ball. Overtime rules are different in the Super Bowl both teams no matter what get a chance to score. Brock Purdy able to take the 49ers down the field, but they settle for a field goal. And that was all the crack in the door that you needed for Patrick Mahomes. In his first overtime drive in this game, he's able to take the Chiefs all the way down the field. And ironically, for a team that we spent most of the year questioning their wide receivers, it's Mecole Hardman that gets the game winning touchdown.

Now, we'll start to wonder where the ceiling is for the Chiefs because remember , of all the Chiefs teams we've seen, this on paper was not supposed to be one that won the Super Bowl. This on paper was not supposed to be a dominant team. And we learned as long as you have Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, you always have a chance. And that chance in this game gives them yet another Lombardi Trophy.