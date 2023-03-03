Chiefs’ Andy Reid picked the greatest on-field play he’s seen from Patrick Mahomes

Ask a dozen Chiefs fans to name their favorite play by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and you may get a dozen different responses.

During Mahomes’ five seasons as the Chiefs’ starter there have been no-look throws, memorable bombs, and passes from unconventional arm angles. Heck, that doesn’t even take into account his many notable scrambles.

Which play is the best of Mahomes’ career?

That question was posed to Chiefs coach Andy Reid during an interview this week with Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio and Chris Simms.

Reid didn’t need long to decide: he picked the left-handed pass against the Broncos in Denver in 2018.

“I think probably the left-handed throw,” Reid said. “I mean, it’s one thing to do it and mess around with it in practice. It’s another thing (to) make it a legitimate throw. I mean, with the game on the line. You know and him being as young as he was when he did that.”

That was just Mahomes’ fifth start in the NFL and just the fourth game of the 2018 season when he replaced Alex Smith as the starter.

“And so for him to do that in a real game, a big game,” Reid said. “AFC West game. I went, ‘Oh, now that’s something. Yeah. We’ll put that one in the file.’”

Here is Reid talking about Mahomes’ left-handed throw.