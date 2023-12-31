Chiefs up 7-3 after Isiah Pacheco touchdown catch

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco cleared the concussion protocol on Saturday and he's making his presence felt against the Bengals on Sunday.

Pacheco ran three times for 46 yards and then caught an eight-yard touchdown to cap the opening Chiefs drive at Arrowhead Stadium. The score made it 7-3 Chiefs with 2:58 left in the first quarter.

Mahomes also hooked up with Rashee Rice and Noah Gray on the way to the end zone.

The Bengals had the ball for 15 plays and over eight minutes on their opening possession, but the Chiefs defense stopped them once they got to the red zone and they had to settle for a field goal.