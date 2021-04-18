Chicharito scores twice to spur Galaxy to comeback win in season opener

Inter Miami midfielder Lewis Morgan and Galaxy defender Jorge Villafana collide during Sunday's match. (Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)

It’s been more than 13 months since the Galaxy began packing for their first visit to South Florida to play Inter Miami, the club co-owned by former club legend David Beckham.

The team finally finished that road trip Sunday, and it proved worth the wait, with the Galaxy twice rallying from deficits to win 3-2 on Sacha Kljestan’s goal in the 82nd minute.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández scored the other two Galaxy goals, doubling his career MLS total 73 minutes into his second season. Gonzalo Higuain set up the first goal and scored the second for Inter Miami.

Just hours before the Galaxy were to board their Jet Blue charter to Florida last winter, the flight and the game — the home opener for expansion team Inter Miami — were canceled because of the COVID-19 shutdown. By the time a newly booked charter — this one on Sun Country — lifted off from Long Beach Airport to complete the trip, a lot had changed.

A new coaching staff and 11 players were on the Galaxy sideline Sunday as the team opened what it hopes will be a new era under Greg Vanney, a defender in the club’s first season hired to return the team to glory in its 26th season. Miami was also beginning a new era under coach Phil Neville, Beckham’s former teammate at Manchester United.

Inter Miami took advantage of a defensive lapse from the Galaxy to go in front two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Rodolfo Pizarro, on the Miami side of the midfield stripe, chipped a pass forward for Higuain, who was breaking forward in the Galaxy half.

Galaxy center back Daniel Steres, caught flat-footed on the play, briefly raised his hand hoping for an offside call before sprinting up the field in pursuit of both Higuain and Robbie Robinson. When Steres nearly caught Higuain entering the penalty area, the Argentine sent the ball into the center of the box for Robinson, who had an easy finish.

David Beckham, former Galaxy star and president of soccer operations for Inter Miami, waves to fans before Sunday's match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)

Inter Miami had to wait out a lengthy VAR review before referee Chris Penso determined there wasn’t “clear and obvious” evidence the play was offside, allowing the score to stand.

Higuain scored Miami’s second goal, converting a questionable penalty call against the Galaxy’s Jorge Villafaña.

But Hernández responded both times, matching his entire production from 2020 in the span of 11 minutes. The first was set up by Ethan Zubak, who had come on just minutes earlier. Zubak brought the ball up the left wing while Hernández dashed up the other side, then cut into the box between defenders Joevin Jones and Leandro Pirez.

Zubak then spun the ball into the area for Hernández, who fought off Pirez and fired a left-footed shot past Miami keeper John McCarthy from the edge of the six-yard box in the 62nd minute.

After Higuain put Miami back in front in the 68th minute, Hernández equaled the score again in the 73rd minute. A long Víctor Vázquez cross overshot a leaping Zubak, surprising McCarthy, who saw the ball deflect off his left hand to Hernández, who bundled it in at the far post.

That set up Kljestan’s game-winner eight minutes later with the Galaxy veteran, who had come on 13 minutes earlier, curving a left-footed shot just inside the left post from the top of the box. The goal was his first with the Galaxy.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.